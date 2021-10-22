Last respects for Darlene M. Duenas, age 48, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home, in Copperas Cove followed by a Rosary.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove.
Ms. Duenas died on Oct. 18, 2021 in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.