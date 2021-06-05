Darlene Matamoros

Funeral services for Darlene (Godwin) Matamoros, 66, of Harker Heights, will be at noon Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, with the Rev. Leslie S. Tomlinson officiating. Interment will take place on a later date at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Matamoros died May 30, 2021, in Temple.
She was born April 25, 1955, at Fort Hood.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
