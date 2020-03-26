Funeral services for Darnell Taylor, 62, of Commerce City, Colorado, will be at noon Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home chapel in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove Cemetery.
Mr. Taylor died March 19, 2020, in Commerce City.
He was born Aug. 23, 1957, in Monroe, Louisiana.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
