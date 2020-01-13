A visitation for Darrell Dean Hagen, 87, formerly of Killeen, will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A graveside service with honor guard will immediately follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Hagen died Dec. 25, 2019. He was born Sept. 26, 1932, in Rugby, North Dakota.
Darrell served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. During his military service, he had assignments in Japan and Germany.
He received an Oak Leaf Cluster to the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal with bronze clasp and five loops, among others.
He was honorably discharged at Fort Hood in September 1971.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Hella; his mother, Lottie Hagen; and his sister, Carol Miller.
Survivors include his son, Carlo (Judy); grandson, Jared; granddaughter, Scottie; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
