Graveside services for Darrell W. Langford, 65, of Austin, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillum Cemetery in Briggs.
Mr. Langford died Oct. 17, 2020.
He was born Jan. 12, 1955, to Keith Darrell Langford and Wanda Williams Langford in Killeen, where his family lived during his elementary school years. The family later moved to Bryan in 1966. Darrell graduated from Bryan High School in 1973 and later attended Texas A&M University.
Mr. Langford was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and cousin.
Darrell drove a pump truck during the oil boom days in the east-central Texas area; a period of time of which he could regale one with many stories. When he moved to Austin, his love of photography developed into a profession. Darrell became a skilled artisan of processing and enlarging photo negatives. He worked many years for Pounds Photographic Lab in Austin. Darrell and his co-worker went into business with Tejas Photographic Lab in the late 1990s and early 2000s where many customers admired their artisan type large photo expansions. As digital representations replaced negative enlargement his life’s work changed. Darrell began working for Austin Community College where he was currently employed. Darrell enjoyed attending church with his mother at Oakalla United Methodist Church in Oakalla. He also served as a board member for Gillum Cemetery Association.
Darrell was preceded in death by his father, Keith Darrell Langford, and his sister, Vickie Lynn Langford.
Survivors include his mother, Wanda Williams Langford of Oakalla; sister, Leslie Langford Thompson and husband, Bryan of Pilot Point; nieces, Amy Roberts (Torrey), Christie Morris (Sam), Ashley Thompson, and Julie Whitt; nephews, David Lorenzen (Heidi) and Trevor Thompson. Survivors also include his aunts, Joan Vann Bates, Sheila Brewer (Joe), Martha Langford, and Myrt Williams; as well as many cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews. His best friends, Fred and Margaret Evins, and their children, Garrett and Jenna also survive him.
Each of his extended family will dearly miss Darrell.
Condolences may be left at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas is in charge of arrangements.
