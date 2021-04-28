Funeral services for Darrill Lattin Geick, 56, of Temple, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Mr. Geick died on April 18, 2021. He was born on March 12, 1965, in Temple.
Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple, which is also in charge of arrangements.
