Services for Davey Lee Burford, 54, of Harker Heights will be at noon Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Burford died Feb. 19, 2020.
He was born Nov. 17, 1965, to Davey and Jean Burford in Houston.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.