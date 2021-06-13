David Albert Hayward
David Albert Hayward, 49, passed away peacefully under Hospice Care in Elgin, Texas on Friday, May 14, 2021. He was the son of William and Paula Hayward of Waco, Texas. He was born the second of 4 children in January 1972 in Killeen, Texas. He is survived by his father, William, and two brothers, Paul Hayward of Hurst, Texas and Mark Hayward of Montgomery, Texas. Also he is survived by many Cousins, nephews, great grand nephews from California and Kentucky and Georgia and too numerous to mention, who supported him all his years.
His mother, Paula Hayward passed away last year and his younger sister, Rebecca Dorio passed away in July 2018. David grew up in Killeen Texas. He completed Special Education, and graduated from Ellison High School in June of 1994. He was active in Special Olympics track and Unified bowling in the years of his youth. He was employed for several years and worked at Fort Hood and Temple, Texas. He was a very joyful addition to his family and spread that joy to everyone he met. Prior to the time of his death, he was a thriving member of Down Home Ranch of Elgin, Texas. He loved and was loved by all the caring staff and ranchers who shared their lives with him.
A memorial service to honor him and the caretakers and his friends will be held on Friday, June 25th at 1:00 P.M, at the Lost Pines Cowboy Church in Elgin Texas (lostpinescowboychurch.com), 512-705-9022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Down Home Ranch in memory of David Hayward at downhomeranch.org or mail to: Down Home Ranch, 20250 FM 619, Elgin, TX 78621.
