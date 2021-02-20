Services for David Allen Sutton (Woleslagle), 65, will be private.
Mr. Sutton died Feb. 4, 2021.
He was born May 24, 1955, to Clarence Paul Woleslagle and Josephine Pearl Marie Smolar.
David was a Roman Catholic who loved God with all his heart leading Patricia Sutton to the lord. He was a sinner as we all are and received his last rites before passing. He was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in 2010 and was told his life expectancy was about five years with treatment. David was a survivor and an inspiration to those with cancer having lived 11 years after the treatment and before the cancer claimed his life. He faced life as he faced death with a strong will and good heart. David served honorably in the Navy; worked in construction telling of many homes he worked to help build locally.
He drove a semi-truck cross country claiming Coryell County as his home his whole life though he was away at times. David is loved and will be missed by many friends, family and people in the community. A song representative for David’s loved ones is “Jealous of the Angels” by Donna Taggart. We thank God for the time we were given with David’s inspiration, achievements and assistance he gave others, which was immeasurable in his passing good forward. May you rest in peace and may God bless you in eternity. David, we love you.
Survivors include daughters, Christine Woleslagle and Jennifer Kervin (Woleslagle); grandaughter, Sierra Woleslagle, and grandson, Charles Smith. Also, he is survived by those who have been and still consider themselves family, Patricia Sutton, Tarah Estes, Cassie Ruddock and Joshua Dale (JD) Ruddock.
