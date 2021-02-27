David Cagle

Funeral services for retired 1st Sgt. David H. Cagle, 82, will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pit Stop in Killeen. Burial will be at 11 a.m. March 19 at the veterans cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cagle died Feb. 17, 2021. He was born Oct. 16, 1938.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements.
