Funeral services for David Wayland Chapman, 62, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 N. Main St., Belton.
Mr. Chapman died May 4, 2023, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital after a courageous eight-year battle with kidney cancer.
He was born in Killeen on Jan. 9, 1961.
David graduated from Killeen High School in 1979 and attended Southwest Texas State University. He joined the family business, Belco Signs in Harker Heights, in 1981. He worked in every aspect of the company, and eventually ran the business after the death of his father, Wayland Chapman, in 2012.
In 1994, David married Shelly Callon, and during their 29 years of marriage they had three sons; Matt, Reagan and Ethan. As much as David loved the sign business, he loved spending time with his family even more. He attended every baseball, basketball and football game, and every track meet and choir concert of his three boys. David practically grew up on Lake Belton. He and Shelly passed that love on to their sons. The family spent countless hours, including many nights, on their pontoon boat on Lake Belton.
David’s family and long-time friends especially remember how much he enjoyed bow hunting, scuba diving, softball and golf. They also remember him as a Christian man who was friendly, genuine and had a great sense of humor. He was a big man with a soft heart.
Mr. Chapman was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Wayland Chapman and Patricia Ann (Wright) Chapman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shelly (Callon) Chapman; son, Matthew Wayland Chapman of Temple, his son Jaxson, and Matthew’s fiancé, Macy Herring; son, Reagan Max Chapman of Baytown, and his fiancé, Karli Whitaker; son, Ethan David Chapman of Belton, and his son Cayne; brother, Gary Chapman and his wife Kim (Walker) Chapman of Haslet, and their daughters Maddie and Morgan, and granddaughter Abigail; and brother, Paul Chapman of Belton.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St., Belton.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation at pkdcure.org.
