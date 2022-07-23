Funeral and burial services for David Crawford, 89, of Copperas Cove, were held Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Funeral and burial services for David Crawford, 89, of Copperas Cove, were held Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Crawford died surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Huntington, W. Va., to Anna Mefford and Charles Crawford.
David’s early years were spent in Huntington and Guyandotte. At the age of 16, he began his military career, proudly serving for 22 years, defending what he felt was the greatest country on Earth. Shortly after joining the military, he met the love of his life, Iris Lee. David and Iris were married for over 60 years.
He saw many places and cultures during his career and loved the adventures. Upon military retirement, he declared Texas his home and has resided in Copperas Cove ever since. Pursuing his interest in the real estate business, David owned Crawford Real Estate in Copperas Cove for many years.
He was blessed to meet his great-grandchildren Iris Kay and Ellowyn Lee so he can update Iris Lee on their latest antics with big brother Benjamin Elliott.
Mr. Crawford was preceded in death by his wife Iris Lee, his grandson Andrew, and his granddaughter Ashlynn.
David is survived by son, Michael Crawford, of Copperas Cove; daughters Linda K. Lewis of Denton, Tamela Sherman, and Davida Smith, of Copperas Cove; grandchildren Amber Palmer, Jacob Smith, Amanda Elliott, Caleb Smith, Elizabeth Smith and Katherine Smith from the Copperas Cove area, Amy Anderson from Wylie, and Chelsea and Kyran from the Mesquite region; and several great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
