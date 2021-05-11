Funeral services for retired Lt. Gen. David Kyte Doyle, 89, of Austin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N Lamar Blvd., Austin.
Mr. Doyle died May 8, 2021, in Austin.
He was born Dec. 8, 1931, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, to the family of Edward and Emily Doyle.
He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C.
In November of 1942, David’s father, Col. Edward Doyle, was killed in the North African Campaign. A couple of years later, Dave’s mom remarried to Lynford Alexander.
In 1951, David Doyle enlisted into the U.S. Army as a private. He remained in the Army for 33 years and rose to the rank of lieutenant general.
Dave married the love of his life, Janet Leah Doyle, on July 26, 1952. They would go on to have three sons: David, Jeff and Steve. David was a devoted husband and great family man.
David Doyle earned a BS degree from the University of Maryland, an MS degree from George Washington University, and a MMAS degree from the USA Command and General Staff College.
Some of Lt. Gen. Doyle’s most memorable assignments include commander of the 3rd Armored Calvary, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Armor Center, deputy commanding general of III Corps, chief of staff for forces command, and assistant chief of staff for Information Management.
Lt. Gen. Doyle’s higher awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
His personal interests included soccer, international affairs and military history.
Lt. Gen. Doyle had a long standing relationship with the 3rd Armored Calvary from Fort Hood. He was the 54th colonel and designated the honorary colonel for the regiment.
After retiring from the Army, David worked with EDS, Wels Research and Hughes Training.
David Doyle’s final remains will be flown to Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be buried with his life-long sweetheart, Jan Doyle. Jan passed on June 1, 2016.
David is preceded in death by his father, Edward Doyle; his mother, Emily Doyle; his brother, Jim Doyle; and his stepfather, Lynford Alexander.
Survivors include his sons David, Jeff and Steve. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sara Wenner and brother-in-law, Rolfe Wenner; his daughter-in-law, Marilyn Doyle; his son-in-law, Robert Vega; and three grandchildren (Melissa, Alex and Martin).
The family thanked him for always being there for them.
Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
