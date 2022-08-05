Services for David Gomez Davis, 62, of Temple will be held at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mr. Davis died July 31, 2022, at a local hospital. He was born on Oct. 12, 1959, to Idolino Davis and Camila Martinez Gomez Davis in Andrews, Texas.
