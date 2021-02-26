A celebration of life service for retired 1st Sgt. David H. Cagle, 82, will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Pit Stop on Farm to Market Road 439 in Killeen. Burial will be at 11 a.m. March 19 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cagle died Feb. 17, 2021, at his home in Killeen.
He was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Moro, Ark.
His youth was spent farming alongside his family in Marianna, Ark. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he performed many duties in various stations throughout his career. David’s service consisted of three tours of duty in Vietnam, two tours in Germany, and one tour in Korea. He retired from service in 1980 as first sergeant, C Company, 142, Signal Battalion E-8 from Fort Hood.
After retirement from service, he entered numerous ventures within the community of Killeen. These ventures included carpentry, HVAC, real estate, and cattle ranching. In his later years, David could often be found spending time with family and friends out at his barn. It was here that many of his fondest memories and friendships were developed.
David was an upstanding citizen, husband, and father who will be greatly missed. Our hearts are broken with his passing, but we know he is in a better place.
David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Velma Cagle; brother Joe Dean Cagle, and sister Carolyn Green.
Survivors include, his wife of 61 years, Sherry Cagle; daughters Rita Springfield and Pamela Dodge; sisters Inez Kellitt and Brenda Presley; grandchildren Justin, Jerris, Cody, Sami Jo, and Trey; great-grandchildren Ava, Henry, Jarrett, Mason, Rylee, Kamdyn, Wyatt, Watson, and one to be determined. He also leaves behind his prized Longhorn bull, Hubert.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Pit Stop.
