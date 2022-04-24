Funeral service information for David John Laninga is available at www.vanderlaanfuneralhome.net/obituary/david-laninga.
Mr. Laninga died April 18, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer.
He was born in Mildenhall, England, on Nov. 3, 1964.
Dave made a career in the U.S. Army flying Cobras and then Apache Longbow helicopters. During his 22-year career, Dave faithfully served his country in many parts of the world, including Bosnia and multiple tours in Korea and Iraq.
He was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division during their instrumental efforts in Operation Iraqi Freedom. As a safety officer throughout much of his career, Dave assisted the military rescue efforts following both hurricanes Katrina and Rita. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 in 2009.
In his retirement, Dave developed a tremendous love of eagles, moderating and operating cameras for the Raptor Resource Project out of Decorah, Iowa.
Dave was a friend to everyone and was always quick to help people in need. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including his beloved wife, Angie, and his parents, Roger and Thelma Laninga.
In lieu of flowers, Dave would love to have donations made to the Raptor Resource Project at www.raptorresource.org/support-the-raptor-resource-project/make-a-donation/
