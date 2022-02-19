Graveside services for retired Sgt. 1st Class David L. Belcher will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Belcher died Feb. 10, 2022, at the William R. Courtney State Veterans Home in Temple.
He was born Jan. 19, 1958, in Jonesboro, Ark.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
