A burial for David L. Erickson, 81, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Erickson died July 29, 2020.
He was born June 2, 1939.
He was married to Jowilla E. Erickson for 45 years. His faith and expressions of love for his family were without end. Those who met him, instantly liked him and many loved him.
While he will be dearly missed, his love will live on in those whose lives he touched.
Survivors include sons, Chris Erickson and Scott Erickson and four grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
