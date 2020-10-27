Memorial graveside services for retired Master Sgt. David Douglas Leffingwell, 73, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Leffingwell died Oct. 22, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Douglas Campbell Leffingwell and Janet Maude Price.
