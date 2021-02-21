Services for David Louis Watts, 54, will take place from 3 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 5 p.m., Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, at 1755 N. Zaragosa, El Paso.
Local services, a visitation and prayer from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and funeral services at 2 p.m. Friday will be at Sneed Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Third St., Lampasas, with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Watts, 54, born in Pasadena and a 22-year resident of El Paso, died Feb. 17, 2021.
David graduated from Ellison High School in Killeen, and the University of Texas at Austin, with a degree in Business Administration. He went on to become a store director for Walmart, district manager for Dollar Tree, and a representative for the Texas Workforce Commission.
He was a kind, wise, and generous spouse to Tammy, as well as a proud father to Annette Maricela (Renato), Ryan David, and Jacob Jude. He always lived life to the fullest, had a faithful love for his family, had a love for God and his church family, and had a passion to travel.
Aside from being survived by his wife and children, David also leaves behind his mother, Esperanza Watts; his brothers, Robert Watts and John Watts and his sister, Sonia Gallegos, as well as their families.
Sneed Funeral Chapel is in charge of local arrangements.
