No services are planned for David Gene McDonald, 65, of Killeen.
Mr. McDonald died Oct. 11, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born May 31, 1955, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Myrl “Rusty” McDonald and Nadine (Armistead) McDonald.
Mr. McDonald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William (Bill) Moss.
Survivors include his wife, Penelope “Penny” Johnson McDonald; daughters, Brooke McDonald of Marble Falls, Samantha Mills of Killeen; son, Travis Mills (Jennifer) of Harker Heights; brother, Mike McDonald (Yvette) of Round Rock; sister in law, Beverly Moss of Killeen; and he was blessed with three grandkids and his beloved kitty “Sam”.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.