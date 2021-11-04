Memorial services for David Melvin Shilling, Jr., 73, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Killeen Church of Christ in Killeen with Dan Carter officiating. A private burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Shilling died Oct. 27, 2021, in Killeen.
David was born on Dec. 14, 1947, in Temple. David held a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a master’s degree from Tarleton State University.
He spent his entire career as a teacher for Killeen Independent School District. Most of that time, he taught English at Ellison High School. After retiring, he continued to substitute often at Harker Heights High School.
At Ellison, he was once named Teacher of the Year and was also sponsor of the Student Council. He was a member of the Killeen Church of Christ. An avid supporter of University of Texas football, he held season tickets to UT home games for many years.
Mr. Shilling was preceded in death by his parents, David Melvin “Casey” Shilling, Sr., and Alma Rua Weems Shilling.
Survivors include several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Foster’s Home for Children, PO Box 978, Stephenville.
Arrangements are entrusted to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
