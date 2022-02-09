Funeral services for retired Staff Sgt. David Orville Olson, 77, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home, in Copperas Cove. Burial with military honors will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Olson died on Feb. 6, 2022.
He was born on July 24, 1944, in Havre, Montana.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
