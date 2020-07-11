A visitation service for David Russell Adams, 58, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, followed by a committal at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 1 p.m.
Mr. Adams died July 7, 2020, in Killeen.
He was born Jan. 24, 1962, to James Russell Adams and Lucille Ann Toy in Alexandria, Va.
He graduated from TC Williams High School in 1980 in Alexandra, Va. He worked in aircraft maintenance in Virginia. During his service in the United States Army he served in South Korea, Honduras, Germany and Saudi Arabia. He received the Air Medal and the Liberation medal. He loved his dogs, NASCAR, the Redskins, his wife, whom he missed terribly after her passing. He had a great love for his family and was proud of his service, conscientious of his job as a crew chief supervisor in aircraft maintenance for Black Hawk helicopters and was devoted to his friends of Dyncorp.
Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Dell Adams; his parents, James and Lucille Adams and his mother-in-law, Camille Janet.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas Adams, Christopher Adams and Jason Adams; granddaughter, Mattie-Dell Adams; granddaughter, Brieah Dell Adams; Brother Richard Adams, sisters, Judith Pierce and Cathy Bomberger and her husband Charles Bomberger; brother-in-law, Lee Janet.
David received many decorations, medals, badges, and citations including: Army Commendation Medal (5th award), Army Achievement Medal (5th award), Army Good Conduct Medal (5th award) National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd award), Kuwait Liberation Medal (SA), Senior Aircraft Crewman Badge, Air Assault Badge, and Driver/Mechanic Badge with Driver-W Bar.
