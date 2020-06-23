A memorial service for Davida J. Brouhard, 89, of Copperas Cove will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Cove Church of the Nazarene. Interment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cove Church of the Nazarene.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove will be handling the arrangements.
