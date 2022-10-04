DAWN R. BENNETT
Dawn R. Bennett went to be with her Lord and Savior on 30 September 2022. She was born on 21 August 1984, to Lugene and Clarence Bennett at Fort Hood.
Dawn was a teacher, dancer, choreographer, make-up artist and was loved by all. She always had a smile and warm embrace for everyone she met. Her favorite quote was, "Life is like a dance, everyday is a different stage."
Dawn was a teacher, dancer, choreographer, make-up artist and was loved by all. She always had a smile and warm embrace for everyone she met. Her favorite quote was, “Life is like a dance, everyday is a different stage.”
Dawn had a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Texas at Arlington in Kinesiology and a Master’s Degree from Concordia University in Education.
Dawn danced for the Dallas Mavericks from 2003-2006 and the Houston Rockets from 2007-2009. A serious injury forced her to retire from professional dancing. She became a drill team instructor for 13 years and received numerous awards. She also worked for ADTS for many years.
Her greatest joy was her son, Kai Matthew Odum. She said he was the best thing she had ever done.
Dawn is survived by her son Kai Matthew Odum; his father Matthew Odum, whom she dearly loved; her sister, Crystal Bennett and nephew Kedrick J. Brown; her mother, Lugene Bennett; and her aunt, Pam Mosher.
