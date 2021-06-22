A memorial service for Dawn Yvonne Rizzo-Holley, 49, will be at noon Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Rizzo-Holley died June 18, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born Dec. 30, 1971, to Rowell Pershing Legget and Sherry Godwin Legget at Hillandale Hospital in Killeen.
