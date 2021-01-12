Graveside services for Dean A. Hynes, 61, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Wednesday at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Refuge Ministries, 105 Avenue D.
Mr. Hynes died Jan. 11, 2021. He was born May 6, 1959, in West Virginia. Condolences can be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.