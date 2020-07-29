Funeral services for Deana (Hankus) Ricciardi, 49, of Belton, will be private. However, the service can be viewed live on Saturday by visiting Dossmanfh.com and by clicking a link at the bottom of her obituary. The link will be added Saturday prior to the service. After the service, there will be a permanent link of the recorded service as well.
Ms. Ricciardi died July 27, 2020, at her home in Belton.
She was born Jan. 18, 1971, in Temple.
Ms. Ricciardi graduated from Calvary Baptist in 1987. She later graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2001.
She was a devoted wife to John and a loving mother to Samantha. She was the daughter of Robert Hankus and Roena Costa. She was the youngest of three children, her brother Kirk Hankus and her sister Kelly Sublett.
Ms. Ricciardi kept those around her laughing and smiling with her energetic personality. She was kind and welcoming to every person she encountered and never met a stranger. Cricket had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone in need.
She dedicated 29 years to the Killeen Independent School District. Her calling in life was fostering a love of education with her students. She was genuinely passionate about helping struggling learners and giving them the self-confidence to achieve their dreams.
Ms. Ricciardi enjoyed traveling, shopping, spending time with family and friends, and playing bingo.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and joyful spirit.
Her favorite scripture was Isaiah 41:10, as it reminds us, “Fear not, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will surely help you; I will uphold you with My right hand of righteousness.” She had a spiritual heart and knew her eternal life would be with Jesus. She went home on July 27, 2020.
Your life was a blessing,
Your memory a treasure.
You are loved beyond words,
And missed beyond measure.
