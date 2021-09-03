Deanna McDougal

Funeral services for Deanna Dee McDougal, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, with a burial to follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Ms. Dougal died Aug. 30, 2021, in Killeen.
She was was born March 17, 1939, in Mount Hood, Oregon, to the late Harold Stephens and La Vissa Gilley.
Deanna graduated from High School in Eureka, California, in 1957. In 1968, she married Tommy Wiley, and the military brought her to Copperas Cove in 1968.
She worked on Fort Hood for over 40 years in NAF contracting. Deanna made many friends over the years at Fort Hood and enjoyed being social.
In her later years, she enjoyed keeping up with everyone on Facebook. She was an avid Astros fan, wouldn’t miss “The Young and Restless,” and enjoyed her ice cream. Deanna was also a member of Copperas Cove Christian Church for many years.
Ms. McDougal was preceded by her parents; brother, Harold Stephens; and a sister, Carol Sue Stephens.
Survivors include her sons, Kenny Wiley, Kevin Wiley, Mike McDougal; brothers, Robert Stephens, Keith Stephens, Jack Stephens; two grandchildren, Robin Wiley and Kevin Wiley, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Auzenae Bryant, and Amoni Bryant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Copperas Cove Christian Church in Copperas Cove.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
