Funeral services for Herman John Ahlers Jr., 60, of Round Rock, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
A committal service will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Ahlers died July 29, 2020, in Temple. He was born in New Orleans on Feb. 29, 1960.
