Deborah Christ

Funeral service for Deborah (Owen) Christ, 71, of Killeen will be at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Christ died May 18, 2021, in Killeen surrounded by family.
She was born March 5, 1950, in Belton to Buford Craig, Sr. & Erma Craig.
She leaves to cherish her memory: Michael J. Christ (Husband), Sons: Craig Owen of Round Rock, Michael S. Christ of Killeen; Daughters: Kelly Garcia of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Brandy Brossard of Millington, Tennessee; Grandchildren: Kiryn, Emma, Ethan and Adeline. Preceded her in death: Parents: Father, Buford Craig and Mother Erma Craig.
She will be remembered by all of the lives that she touched and will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society @ https://www.cancer.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.