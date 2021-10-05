A Funeral Mass for Deborah “Debbie” Lynn (Torline) Fulton, 65, of Temple will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Christ The King Catholic Church in Belton with Father Sang officiating.
Mrs. Fulton died Oct. 3, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Debbie was born in Dodge City, Kansas, on Nov. 18, 1955, to Dennis and Bernadine (Stegman) Torline. She was raised in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1974.
She later received her bachelor’s degree from St. Mary of the Plains.
She married Michael Fulton on June 11, 1977, in Dodge City and worked as a nurse for a time before moving to Central Texas in 1984.
Debbie obtained her teacher’s certificate from UMHB in Belton and soon after began a career with the Killeen ISD. She worked at the Killeen Developmental Center before transitioning to Pre-K, where she taught until her retirement in 2011.
Debbie was a longtime member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. She was a member of the Women’s Society, the Texas Retired Teacher’s Association, and she was recognized by the Who’s Who in American Education in 2004-2005.
Debbie was preceded in death by her grandparents Raymond and Martha Torline; grandparents John and Alvina Stegman; mother Bernadine Torline; father Dennis Torline; sisters Bonnie Lou Torline and Connie Sue Torline.
She is survived by her husband, Michael, of Temple; daughters Amanda Moreno of Temple and Angela Shierk of Celina; sisters Cheryl Crawford of Pflugerville, Jessica Truelove of Belton, and Teresa Widmann of Chicago; grandchildren, Madison Moreno, Michael Moreno, Emma Shierk, Abigail Shierk, and Theodore Shierk IV, as well as nieces and nephews Amber Morgan, Nikki Voss, Melissa Widmann, Kayla Truelove, Kaleb Truelove.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Friday followed by a rosary at 1:45 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton. Funeral Mass will begin following the Rosary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salt and Light Food Pantry, 210 E. 24th Ave., Belton, Texas 76513.
The service may be viewed via live stream by visiting the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ctkbelton/
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
