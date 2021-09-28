Services for Deborah (Debbie) Jordan, 65, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Briggs Baptist Church.
Debbie died on Sept. 22, 2021, in the comfort of her home in Killeen. She was born Sept. 24, 1955, in Charleston, W. Va., to Phillip and Doris (Bowen) Estep.
Dossman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.
