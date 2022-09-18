Debra Lynn Goodnight
Debra Lynn Goodnight was born March 8, 1949 in Lampasas, Texas. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 11, 2022.
Debra grew up in Killeen attending Killeen High and was voted “Most Dependable” by her classmates, graduating in 1967. Debra attended Abilene Christian College graduating in 1971. From college she moved to North Carolina to work at NIEHS as a Computer Specialist in Research Triangle Park for 34 years. It was there she developed a deep admiration for college basketball cheering on her Tar Heels in hopes of another National Championship. March Madness without a doubt was her favorite time of the year. Her friends will remember her gourmet cooking skills and how she cherished the friendships she developed over the years through the wonderful meals she prepared.
Debra enjoyed traveling, with a soft spot in her heart for Hawaii. Along the way she found a fondness for collecting historical books, costume jewelry, and glassware. She and her husband, Danny, returned to Killeen in 2005 to be closer to her family and friends who greatly respected her and loved her. Her warm smile and friendly disposition will always be remembered.
She is preceded in death by her parents Weldon and Dorothy Goodnight.
Debra is survived by her husband Danny Buckles; her sisters Betty Knight, Kitty Ervi (husband James), Caryl Baskin (husband Richard); brother Benton Goodnight (wife Theresa); eleven nieces and nephews, along with several great nieces and nephews.
The family will be celebrating Debra’s Life in a private gathering. We appreciate all your calls, thoughts, and prayers in this time of bereavement.
