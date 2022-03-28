No services for Debra Sue (Arthur) Beasley, 70, will be held and her ashes will be scattered by her family at a later date, as per her wishes.
Mrs. Beasley died March 20, 2022, in Copperas Cove. Debra fought a short but fierce battle with cancer. She was born in Santa Fe, N.M., on March 27, 1951, to the late Jack and Faye (Dodson) Arthur.
Debra grew up in Lampasas and graduated from Lampasas High School in 1970.
After attending college, Debra worked for over 20 years in the dental field as an office receptionist and office manager for dental practices in Lampasas, Copperas Cove and Killeen.
Debra married Greg Beasley on July 29, 1978, and they had two sons.
Debra is survived by her husband Greg Beasley, sons Timothy Beasley and Stuart Beasley, loving sister Marvel Love, grandchildren Caitlin Beasley, Cloe Beasley, Scarlett Andrzejewski and Grayson Andrzejewski, ex daughter in-law Melissa Andrzejewski, and many nephews and nieces.
Debra’s family would like to extend their appreciation for the comfort they provided during Debra’s final days at Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
