A funeral service for Delma Cummins, 90, of Temple, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with Pastor Bill Sager officiating.
Mrs. Cummins died Feb. 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Mayflower, Arkansas, the daughter of Alvie and Lucy “Clem” (Sherill) Lemarr.
Delma grew up in Arkansas, where she and her family farmed the land before life took her to Dallas, Texas; there she married Frank Neil Cummins.
The couple set out to build a home and a life together which would eventually include two sons and two daughters.
Delma worked for Long John Silver’s restaurant in Dallas for over 20 years before her retirement.
She loved to spend time canning fruits and vegetables as well as being an avid quilter, still using the ways of long ago, quilting by hand.
She loved to travel and always had a big smile for those who were around her.
Delma loved her family most of all, and she loved to spend time with them as much as she could. She will be dearly missed by those she loved.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Alvie and Clem; sisters, Dora Lemarr, Tossia Crehan and Thelma Mae Lemarr; brothers, Cecil Lemarr, Alvie Hubert Lemarr, Alfred H. Lemarr, Lemuel Lemarr and Albert Arther Lemarr; as well as two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Survivors include her son, Oliver and wife, Donna Cummins, of Temple; son, Danny Cummins and wife, Hollie, of Temple; daughter, Jorja Catherine Hughes of Oregon; daughter, Delma “Eilene” Cummins of Arkansas; her siblings, Clarence Lemarr and wife, Mary Jane, of Dallas, Russell Lemarr of Amarillo, Grover Lemarr and wife, Pauline, of Florida; sister-in-law Nadine Lemarr of Missouri; sister-in-law Harolynne Lemarr of Oklahoma; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.