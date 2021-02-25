A funeral service for Delma Cummins, 90, of Temple, will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Ms. Cummins died Feb. 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Mayflower, Arkansas.
The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Monday evening between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m.
