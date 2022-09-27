Delmer Van Findley

Delmer Van Findley

A Celebration of Life service for Delmer Van Findley, 67, of Missouri City, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Southside Church of Christ in Killeen.

Mr. Findley died Sept. 19, 2022. Affectionately known as “Dell”, Delmer was born to William and Martha Findley at Ft. Chaffee, Ark. on Oct. 29, 1954.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.