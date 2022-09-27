A Celebration of Life service for Delmer Van Findley, 67, of Missouri City, Texas, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Southside Church of Christ in Killeen.
Mr. Findley died Sept. 19, 2022. Affectionately known as “Dell”, Delmer was born to William and Martha Findley at Ft. Chaffee, Ark. on Oct. 29, 1954.
Growing up in a military family, Delmer traveled frequently with his parents and two siblings, living in Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, and Munich, Germany. A faithful Christian, Delmer was an active member of the Southside Church of Christ in Killeen for many years.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1973 and worked as a bus boy for the Golden Corral and McDonald’s. As a special-needs person, Dell participated in the Special Olympics and won many medals for his athleticism.
Well known for his gregarious, charming, and playful personality, Dell was a natural helper, always looking for ways to serve. Dell loved listening to “Old School” R&B music, football, bowling, WW Wrestling, pigs, and “Mr. T” from the A Team.
Dell loved to dress to the “T”. He was always fastidious and careful to look his best. His own best hype man, Dell bestowed three nicknames upon himself; Pimp Daddy, Top Dog, and the Boogie Man. Dell loved people and he especially loved the fairer sex as he had an inexhaustible list of girlfriends. Dell left his family and friends with decades of fond and colorful memories.
Preceded in death by his parents, William and Martha K. Findley, and a brother, William Jackson; Dell is survived by his siblings, Margie Jones of Baltimore, Maryland, Herman Jackson Jr. of Due West, South Carolina, Darryl Findley, of Stafford, and Stephen Findley of Houston; sister-in-law, Edith Collins of Due West, South Carolina, and his beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.