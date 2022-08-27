Delores Banks

Funeral services for Delores June Banks, 81, of Harker Heights, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with burial to follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Banks died Aug. 21, 2022, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
She was born Nov. 2, 1940, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Delores lived in Louisville until she met and married her husband, Jimmy Banks, in 1963. She was a dedicated Army wife for over 30 years. Her strong family values and being a warm and caring wife and mother fit right into the Army way of life and carried over to implementing family support group programs at all levels.
Delores moved her family from one new duty station to another on a moment’s notice and stepped in wherever needed. After her husband left the Army in 1997, Delores moved to Harker Heights and continued caring for her family and supporting her husband’s second career as a government contractor supporting the military. Her life was always one of service to her husband, her children, family and friends.
Mrs. Banks was preceded in death by her parents, Clarance Kelley and Dorothy Kelley-Wheatley; her stepfather, Charles Wheatley; and her granddaughter, Brianne.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Banks; her three children, Steven, Richard and Kelli; four grandchildren, Shelby, Darylanne, Amy and Brendon; and one great-grandchild, Adaleigh.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Banks family.
