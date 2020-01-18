Funeral services for Delores Mae (Licnia) Doherty, 88, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Killeen Memorial Park, 3516 Lake Road, Killeen.
Mrs. Doherty died Jan. 13, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 2, 1931, in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Nichols and Marian (Brasie) Licnia.
She was a proud veteran with the U.S. Army. She worked at Fort Hood, prior to her retirement. She will be dearly missed by her cherished family.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter, 5501 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, TX 76549.
