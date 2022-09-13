Funeral services for Deloris Charping, 92, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Maxdale Cemetery.
Mrs. Charping died Sept. 10, 2022, in Killeen. She was born to Albert and Maudie Lancaster on July 12, 1930, in Houston, Arkansas.
She married the love of her life, Coy Charping, on March 24, 1952, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Bob Lancaster, Imogene Noll, Jerrell Lancaster, Darrell Lancaster; and grandson, Brian Cosby.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Coy; her sons, Mark Charping and wife, Lupe, of Lampasas, Ron Charping and wife, Debra, of Texas City and Terry Charping and wife, Kim of Killeen; seven grandchildren, Somer Cosby, wife of the late Brian Cosby of Brinkley, Arkansas, Eric Charping and husband, Dan Murphy, of Georgetown, Carly Charping of Texas City, Joseph Roberts, of Temple, Ashley Mills and husband, Robert, of Lampasas, Laura Hardy and her husband, Michelangelo Hardy II, of Austin and Markos Terrazas, of Austin; and eleven great-grandchildren, Mikael Tullos, Coy Jeffcoat, Eric Jeffcoat, Zoe Tullos, Olin Jeffcoat, Kaleigh Mills, Brian Cosby, Emeleigh Mills, Nova Harris, Wayne Mills and Maddison Roberts.
She is also survived by her brother, Roger Lancaster of Ozark, Missouri.
She loved to quilt, shop and go anywhere that had slot machines to play and strawberry daiquiris to drink.
But what she loved most of all was her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved it so much she thought it was her duty to teach each of her children the art of spoiling grandchildren. We often told her she taught us well.
The family would like to thank her wonderful BSWH Hospice care providers and her Home Instead caregivers.
