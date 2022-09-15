Deloris Yvonne Gilbert
Deloris Yvonne Gilbert, 82, died September 11, 2022, with her family by her side in Harker Heights, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday, September 16th from 6pm-8pm at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, Texas. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Saturday, September 17th at 11:00am at First United Methodist Church of Killeen. Burial will take place at the Pidcoke Cemetery in Pidcoke, Texas.
Yvonne was born in Houma, Louisiana on November 7, 1939 to Essie Mae and Wallace Tubb. Her father was a rough neck in the oil field and her mother was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles "Pete" Gilbert. Two sons and their spouses, Kevin and Tammy Gilbert and Doug and Jaclyn Gilbert. Seven grandchildren, Laney, Bailey, Regan, Kasey, Joey Beth, Austen, and Bo; and one future great-grandchild (Regan and Kasey Gilbert).
She was an active member of Pidcoke Mehodist Church, a past volunteer for the Methodist Children's Home, she belonged to Modern Study Club, Birthday and Gut Club.
Her hobbies and interests included family, playing bridge, reading, romance movies and watching HGTV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Essie Mae and Wallace Tubb, Jack Tubb, Billy Tubb and Dubb Tubb (brothers) and Nellie Joe Smith (sister).
