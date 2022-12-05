Services for Delta Darlene Voigt, 75, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrell Funeral Home in Dublin, Texas. Interment to follow at Pecan Cemetery in Erath County.
Ms. Voigt died Dec. 2, 2022, in Killeen. She was born on Sept. 20, 1947, to Fae (Sides) and Thomas Delton Nabors in Gorman.
She was a member of the Youngsport Baptist Church in Killeen, Texas. She was a homemaker, loving wife to Kirby Voigt, and an amazing mother to their 3 children.
Delta is preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Voigt; her parents; her brother, Thomas Nabors; and one grandson, Robbie Walker.
Delta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and William Anchrum of Killeen; her daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Edward Harmon of Austin; and her daughter, Darla Voigt of Killeen; her grandchildren and their spouses, Krystal and Dustin Curbey, Tyler and Benjamin Harmon, Clayton and Hilary Voigt, Kirby Voigt; her great-grandchildren Clinton, Dustin Jr., Jaycob, Michelle, and Denver; her sister Lenda Campbell of Eastland; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.
A visitation will be held at Harrell Funeral Home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.