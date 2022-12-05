Delta Darlene Voigt

Services for Delta Darlene Voigt, 75, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrell Funeral Home in Dublin, Texas. Interment to follow at Pecan Cemetery in Erath County.

Ms. Voigt died Dec. 2, 2022, in Killeen. She was born on Sept. 20, 1947, to Fae (Sides) and Thomas Delton Nabors in Gorman.

