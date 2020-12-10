Graveside services for DeMarkus Eugene Dirden, 31, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Killeen City Cemetery with Minister Lionel Noel of Heritage Funeral Home officiating.
Mr. Dirden died Dec. 3, 2020.
He was born June 5, 1989.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Evelyn Doaty and his grandfather, Lon Doaty Jr.
Survivors include his parents, Cecil and Demetric McLemore; biological father, Gregory E. Dirden; son, Makarios Cecil Dirden; brother, Kenneth L. Doaty (Victoria); brother, Brandon Dirden; sister, Keisia Hollins; grandmother, Mrs. Bertha Felton; four aunts, Erie Jackson, Janice Brown, Ericka Jones and Fallon Doaty; three uncles, Lon Doaty III, Jerome Doaty (Robin) and Mark McLemore; one niece, Kynedi Faith Doaty, and a host of great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
A private family and close family friend viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights, which is in charge of arrangements. Masks are mandatory.
