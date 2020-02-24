A private cremation will take place at a later date for Dennis Alan McQueen, 63, of Harker Heights.
Mr. McQueen died Feb. 9, 2020, in Temple. He was born on May 16, 1956, to James H. McQueen and Elrita (Hoelscher) McQueen of Temple.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
