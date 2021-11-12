Dennis Alber

Mass of Christian burial for Dennis John Alber, 72, of Copperas Cove, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Alber died Nov. 5, 2021, at his home in Copperas Cove.
He was born Oct. 25, 1949, in Freeport, New York, to the late Julius and Margaret (Bentzinger) Alber.
In 1969, he graduated from Freeport High School and was drafted into the United States Army in 1970.
Dennis completed his AIT training and came home and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara J. Notheis, on April 17, 1971, at Our Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Freeport.
During his time, he served in the Freeport Fire Department, Patriot Hose Company No. 4.
In 1977, Dennis reenlisted in the Army and served for over 20 years, retiring as a staff sergeant.
After his time with the Army, Dennis dedicated his life to ministry. He served as a pastor to several different churches. He received his Master’s in theology from Catholic Distance University. He worked hard and was proud of his degree.
Dennis was also a Professed member of the Secular Franciscan Order, Padre Pio Fraternity; 4th Degree Knight of Columbus where he was a past Grand Knight.
Dennis enjoyed driving the HOP bus in Copperas Cove, where he could interact with all kinds of people. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife in the RV. Together they made many memories traveling all across the United States.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Alber; and sister, Lois M. Bennett; his wife of 50 years, Barbara Alber; three sons, John J. Alber and wife, Sara, Christopher R. Alber; Jeremy Alber and wife, Malissa; sister, Gail E. Colucci; four grandchildren, Dylan B. Alber, Joshua B. Alber, Makayla B. Alber, Lucas R. Alber; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday with a rosary following at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
