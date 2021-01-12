A Requiem Mass for Dennis C. Taylor, 63, of Corpus Christi will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Christian burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Dennis died at his home on Dec. 29, 2020.
He was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Providence, R.I. to Charles O. and Rosemary V. (Bishop) Taylor. He moved to Killeen in 1970.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1976 and was proud to be a Roo Alumnus. Dennis loved the city of Clute, where he happily volunteered his time and labor, for the Clute Little League Baseball.
Dennis spent most of his career at URS Corporation as an Environmental Superintendent and most recently worked at Voestalpine in Portland, Texas, as an Environmental Technician. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fourth Degree Assembly, Council #7290, at his Church, St Peter, Prince Apostles, in Corpus Christi.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Christopher (Jacqui), his grandsons, Benjamin and Everett, of Lake Jackson, Texas, the love of his life, Paula, sisters, Donna (David) Perry, Linda Seguin, Gail (Chester) Temple, Denise (Gail) Vonderheid, all of Killeen, Diane Romnes of Round Rock, and Dawn (Dustin) Heald of Temple, several nieces, nephews and godchildren.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with a rosary at 7 p.m.
Charitable donations may be sent to the Knights of Columbus Council.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.