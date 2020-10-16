A private memorial for Dennis Gray James, 77, of Copperas Cove, will be held at a later date.
Mr. James died Oct. 10, 2020.
He was born April 16, 1943, in Graham, Texas, the son of Ray Burke and Ruth Singleton.
He spent his younger years in Fort Worth, where he acquired a love for the movies. Dennis later moved to Burnet, where he was an all-star athlete in high school football and went on to play collegiate football at Tarleton State University.
After college, he moved to Central Texas and worked in marketing for the radio industry. Dennis never met a stranger. He worked for many years for KOOV FM 103.1 in Copperas Cove as a general manager and in sales.
Dennis loved his time at KOOV. He treated his coworkers like family, always spending the extra time needed to help them succeed. With a firm handshake and a warm smile, he cared deeply for his family and friends.
Through his work, Dennis was able to travel and attend many music conventions where he met a variety of artists from Merle Haggard to Frank Sinatra. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico, going on cruises, and watching a good football game or an old movie. Dennis also enjoyed going to concerts and the theater.
Dennis married the love of his life, Angea Carroll, on May 16, 2006, in Lampasas after a long courtship. Dennis was soft spoken, but his words were powerful.
Taken from this world far too soon by cancer, his light, love and presence will be missed by many. A true family man, Dennis’s legacy lives on through his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as extended family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, and by his daughter, Denise Martinez.
Survivors include his wife, Angea Carroll; two step-daughters, Jennifer Fountain and Susan McMeans; four grandchildren, Jennifer Mauldin, Daniel Martinez, Benjamin Fountain, and Andrew McMeans; and four great-grandchildren, Pandora Greenwald, Violet Greenwald, Devin Lopez, and William Martinez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Dennis James to the Williamson County Cowboy Church Children’s Building Fund, PO Box 506, Liberty Hill, TX 78642.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
