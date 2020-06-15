Funeral services for Dennis Henry, 75, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Kempner with a private burial following the services.
Mr. Henry died June 12, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Will Ray Henry and Doris May (Skuse) Henry-Magnor; brother, Will Ross Henry; sister, Joyce Lynn Roberts.
Survivors include his wife, Chris of Copperas Cove; son, Dennis Ray Henry II and wife, Christine; daughter, Dana Renee (Burke) Henry; sister, Sharron Kaye VanWeelden and husband, Mark; brother, James Lee Henry and wife Carolyn, all of Kempner; four grandchildren, Austin Ray Henry of Arlington, Crystal Lynn Barrett and husband, J.B. of Ft. Worth, Warren Christopher and Brenden Nickolaus Burke of Kempner; great-granddaughter, Brielle Ellase Williams of Ft. Worth.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.